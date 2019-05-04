Jose Mourinho offered three-year contract by Euro giants but key condition remains

Jose Mourinho has been out of work since leaving Man Utd in December, but he could be set for a return to management this summer with Roma.

The Portuguese tactician left Old Trafford in disappointing circumstances as after a frustrating and inconsistent start to the campaign, a change was made with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replacing him.

Despite winning major trophies across Europe in three major leagues, Mourinho undoubtedly now faces question marks and scrutiny moving forward over his ability to add to his collection.

According to L’Equipe, he could try to silence his detractors with a move to Roma, as it’s claimed that the Giallorossi have offered him a three-year contract to become their permanent boss.

The Italian giants sacked Eusebio Di Francesco earlier this season, while Claudio Ranieri is currently in charge on an interim basis until the end of the campaign.

Having failed to kick on after continuously qualifying for the Champions League, the appointment of a coach like Mourinho would be a major indication of their ambition and a statement of intent.

However, as noted by Corriere dello Sport, it’s added that the possibility of a deal being struck depends on Roma’s ability to qualify for Europe’s top table next season, as they currently sit in fifth place in the Serie A table with just a point separating them and Atalanta with four games to go.

It’s added in the report from L’Equipe that the owners of Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a potential investment in Roma, and so that would perhaps begin to make the move for Mourinho make more sense as that would arguably provide him with significant funds to turn the capital club into a real contender moving forward.

Nevertheless, there is no suggestion of an agreement or one being close as of yet, but Roma appear to be eager to convince Mourinho to return to Italy after his previous stint with Inter.