Juventus eyeing up €140M transfer swoop for Premier League superstar that Cristiano Ronaldo wants club to sign

Juventus are said to be eyeing up a €140M move for Liverpool and Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah, a player that Cristiano Ronaldo has recommended that the club bring in.

Salah has been one of the best players on the planet since the start of last season, with the Egyptian winger arguably being Liverpool’s best player in that time frame.

And it seems like both Juventus and Ronaldo have cottoned on to this, as Don Balon are reporting that the 34-year-old has recommended the signing of Salah to the Old Lady.

The report also states that Juve are planning on making a huge €140M offer for the Premier League star, an offer that Liverpool would be foolish to turn down immediately.

Salah has been in superb form this year, scoring 25 and assisting 13 in all competitions for the Merseyside club.

The forward is one of the Premier League’s star players, thus we can see why Juventus are willing to fork out so much for him.

Juventus have been somewhat disappointing across the board this year despite wrapping up the Serie A title considerably early.

The Italian giants have failed to win either the Champions League or Coppa Italia this season, something that we’re sure a lot of the club’s fans weren’t expecting to happen.

If Juve do end up coming in with a mammoth offer for Salah, it’ll definitely be interesting to see how Liverpool react to the situation.