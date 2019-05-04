Menu

‘Like playing with 10 men’ – These Liverpool fans react to Klopp’s decision to start this star vs Newcastle

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Liverpool’s starting lineup for tonight’s crucial Premier League clash is in, the Reds will be hoping to bounce back after a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Barcelona.

Liverpool fans will want their stars to be absolutely ruthless tonight, the Reds actually performed quite well against Barcelona on Wednesday night but were made to pay for their missed chances, and of course the small factor of Lionel Messi’s show-stopping performance.

Liverpool will be hoping that former boss Rafa Benitez hasn’t conjured up a masterplan to shock the Reds at St. James’ Park tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has made 4 changes to the side that fell short at the Camp Nou.

In defence Trent Alexander-Arnold returns at right-back in the place of Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren enters the fray in Joel Matip’s place.

In midfielder there are two changes, Jordan Henderson replaces the injured Naby Keita and Gini Wijnaldum drops back into midfield, taking the place of James Milner, after an unflattering performance in the No.9 role on Wednesday night.

The final change sees Klopp opt for a out and out striker in Daniel Sturridge, Klopp will be hoping that Sturridge is firing on all cylinders in what could be one of last appearances for Liverpool.

Take a look at Liverpool’s lineup for the crucial clash:

Liverpool fans were disappointed to see that Roberto Firmino still hasn’t returned from injury, fans will be hoping that the Brazilian makes it back in time for Tuesday’s crucial clash vs Barcelona.

Fans also didn’t like the fact that Klopp has left Xherdan Shaqiri on the bench and that Daniel Sturridge is leading the line.

Check out some reaction to the lineup below:

Liverpool really can’t afford to slip up against Newcastle tonight, the Reds have to win their remaining games and hope for Manchester City to drop points if they are to get their hands on the Premier League title.

After tonight’s clash, Liverpool then have the mammoth task of trying to pull off an upset against Barcelona in the second-leg of their Champions League Semi-Final clash on Tuesday night.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Jurgen Klopp rafa benitez