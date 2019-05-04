Liverpool’s starting lineup for tonight’s crucial Premier League clash is in, the Reds will be hoping to bounce back after a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Barcelona.

Liverpool fans will want their stars to be absolutely ruthless tonight, the Reds actually performed quite well against Barcelona on Wednesday night but were made to pay for their missed chances, and of course the small factor of Lionel Messi’s show-stopping performance.

Liverpool will be hoping that former boss Rafa Benitez hasn’t conjured up a masterplan to shock the Reds at St. James’ Park tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has made 4 changes to the side that fell short at the Camp Nou.

In defence Trent Alexander-Arnold returns at right-back in the place of Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren enters the fray in Joel Matip’s place.

In midfielder there are two changes, Jordan Henderson replaces the injured Naby Keita and Gini Wijnaldum drops back into midfield, taking the place of James Milner, after an unflattering performance in the No.9 role on Wednesday night.

The final change sees Klopp opt for a out and out striker in Daniel Sturridge, Klopp will be hoping that Sturridge is firing on all cylinders in what could be one of last appearances for Liverpool.

Take a look at Liverpool’s lineup for the crucial clash:

Liverpool fans were disappointed to see that Roberto Firmino still hasn’t returned from injury, fans will be hoping that the Brazilian makes it back in time for Tuesday’s crucial clash vs Barcelona.

Fans also didn’t like the fact that Klopp has left Xherdan Shaqiri on the bench and that Daniel Sturridge is leading the line.

Check out some reaction to the lineup below:

I hate moaning because I trust Klopp big time. But playing sturridge is like playing with only 10 men on the pitch — Hadyn Humphries (@lfcginger) May 4, 2019

No Bobby at all and Big Shaq is sat on the bench again??? pic.twitter.com/ocNIWcQEh9 — Rocco (@RoccoMann10) May 4, 2019

What is with Klopp and not playing Shaq — Ahmed ? (@LionelMesiah) May 4, 2019

Lovren and Sturridge = oh my God I’m scared — ? (@ThaOxlade) May 4, 2019

I give up on this club — ? (@lfcaIexx) May 4, 2019

free shaq — Hans Karlo (@1tshansen) May 4, 2019

Firmino missing again — KIL MI KWIK (@Lewanjoski) May 4, 2019

No Bobby, Ox, Gomez and Shaq all on the bench. RIP our title chances. — Azza (@AaranSahota) May 4, 2019

Seriously don’t see what Studge brings in this game.. — jak (@kajeinn) May 4, 2019

Sturridge Jesus.. looked poor last few times he’s played — Matthew King (@Mattking9000) May 4, 2019

And when you thought there is nothing more worse than picking Origi instead of Shaq.. he picks STURRIDGE instead of Shaq. Shoot me ????? — Piia (@PiiaMay) May 4, 2019

Liverpool really can’t afford to slip up against Newcastle tonight, the Reds have to win their remaining games and hope for Manchester City to drop points if they are to get their hands on the Premier League title.

After tonight’s clash, Liverpool then have the mammoth task of trying to pull off an upset against Barcelona in the second-leg of their Champions League Semi-Final clash on Tuesday night.