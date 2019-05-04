Man City have reportedly stepped up their interest in Benfica starlet Joao Felix, which will be a blow to rivals Man Utd who have been heavily linked with a swoop.

As noted by the Evening Standard, the 19-year-old has been paired with a move to United as it was claimed that the Red Devils were eager to get a deal over the line as soon as possible to start their summer transfer window with a bang.

Despite the fact that he’s still a teenager, the Portuguese talent has bagged 18 goals and 11 assists in 40 appearances at youth and senior level so far this season, which in turn makes it unsurprising that he has already attracted plenty of attention from around Europe.

According to AS, Felix has a €120m release clause in his current contract, and it is noted in that report that Man City are willing to splash out and meet those demands to take him to the Etihad.

In another major blow for Man Utd though, Record now report that City sporting director Txiki Begiristain has met with Felix’s parents and has seemingly started a charm offensive to ensure that the reigning Premier League champions are first in the queue to land his signature.

Time will tell if they are able to fend off their rivals to secure the signing of one of the biggest prospects in Europe, but it certainly isn’t positive news for Man Utd and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they look to bring in key reinforcements this summer.

Felix would arguably be an ideal addition at Old Trafford given his age, talent and the excitement that such a signing would generate, but with Man City already well established as they hope to defend their league crown and return to the Champions League next season, they could deal a big blow to their rivals and their transfer plans this summer.