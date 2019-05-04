Manchester United to be handed golden chance to seal potential David De Gea replacement by Euro giants

Manchester United are set to be offered the chance to sign Costa Rica shot-stopper Keylor Navas from Real Madrid, a player who could turn out to be a replacement for David De Gea.

According to the Telegraph, De Gea’s deal with the club is set to expire next summer, with French giants PSG ready to make a move to bring the Spaniard to the Parc Des Princes.

And it’s the same report from the Telegraph which states that the Red Devils are going to be offered the chance to bring in Navas.

Should De Gea end up leaving United in the summer, the Red Devils would be stupid not to take up the chance to sign Navas from Los Blancos.

The Costa Rican has shown that he’s one of the best ‘keepers on the planet since joining Real, and if United were to sign him, it wouldn’t be a huge step down from the Spaniard at all.

With De Gea’s deal set to expire at the end of next season, United could be tempted to sell the Spanish international this summer in order to avoid losing him for absolutely nothing next year.

And it seems like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are going to be offered the chance to bring in a fine replacement for the shot-stopper if this report from the Telegraph is anything to go off.