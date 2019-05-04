“There has been no contact with Real Madrid” – Euro club chief confirms no talks with Los Blancos amid rumours of €60M switch

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic has confirmed that the German side are yet to be contacted by Real Madrid over Luka Jovic amid reports that a €60M deal had been agreed.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Real had agreed a €60M deal for Serbian international Jovic, however this doesn’t seem to be the case if Bobic’s words are anything to go off.

As per ESPN, when speaking about Jovic’s potential move to Real, Bobic said “There has been no contact with Real Madrid. For once, I don’t have to use a white lie, they really haven’t been in touch yet. I know them very well.”

This news will come as a blow for Los Blancos fans, who would’ve been hoping the reports of their side agreeing a deal for Jovic were true.

Real are definitely going to need to dip into the transfer market this summer, especially if their attacking displays this season are anything to go off.

Stars like Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz have struggled dearly in front of goal this season, and the club are going to have to bolster their attacking options this summer if they are to get back to challenging on all fronts in the coming seasons.

If Real are serious about signing Jovic, they’re going to have to start talks with Frankfurt soon, as we’re sure they’re not going to be the only team interested in the Serb this summer…