Video: Chelsea-bound Christian Pulisic scores brilliant solo goal to hand Borussia Dortmund 1-0 lead vs Werder Bremen

Christian Pulisic showed Chelsea exactly what they’ll be getting next season, after the USA international scored a brilliant solo goal against Werder Bremen for Borussia Dortmund.

As per the BBC, Pulisic is set to join Chelsea at the end of the season after the Blues agreed a deal to sign the player with Dortmund, loaning the winger back to the German side until the summer in the process.

And Pulisic showed exactly why Chelsea fans should be excited about his arrival in the summer, as he scored a fabulous solo goal to give Dortmund’s title chances a boost.

The 20-year-old picked up the ball around the half-way line before beating one player with ease, then slotting home just moments later to score a fantastic goal.

Eden Hazard, eat your heart out!