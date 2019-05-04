Some fans have voiced their shock at Liverpool being awarded a free-kick for an alleged dive by Fabinho. Liverpool scored the winner from the set-piece.

In the 86th minute of the clash, substitute Divock Origi stunned fans by scoring a late winner for the Reds. All hope looked lost for Liverpool after Mo Salah was stretchered off. Take a look at Origi’s goal here.

In the midst of all the emotion, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Liverpool should never have been awarded the free-kick in the first place.

Some fans alleged Reds star Fabinho of diving, it certainly looked as though there was minimal contact and that the star went down easily after Matt Ritchie’s challenge.

Check out the alleged ‘dive’ below:

“free kick” ????????? hahahahaahahaha fuck right off they've dived yet again the cheating fucking bastards #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/gHHtbzCwGn — emma ? (@_emmactidxo) May 4, 2019

This is the “free kick” that is about to win Liverpool this game?…. I mean Jesus Christ ????? #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/RCrJ5Rj7Rb — Bims_World (@Bims_World) May 4, 2019

Check out some reaction to the incident:

The free kick that led to the winning goal. Disgusting dive from Fabinho. Cheats. pic.twitter.com/9Sarl1Cqxy — NUFC Banter (@NUFC_Banter) May 4, 2019

Tonight’s clash between Newcastle and Liverpool has turned out to be one of the most eventful games of the season, Trent Alexander-Arnold escaped a red card, Mo Salah was stretchered off and there was goals galore.