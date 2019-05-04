Video: Heung-Min Son sent off after push on Jefferson Lerma, makes unwanted PL history

Tottenham were reduced to 10 men in their clash with Bournemouth on Saturday, after Heung-Min Son was given a straight red for a shove on Jefferson Lerma.

As seen in the video below, the Spurs star reacted to a string of tackles and lashed out, although it has to be said that Lerma seemingly made the most of it and went down far too easily.

SEE MORE: Huge transfer budget for Mauricio Pochettino touted as Tottenham eye signings

Unfortunately for Tottenham, referee Craig Pawson deemed it worthy of a straight red card and dismissed Son, who as per the tweet below, made some unwanted Premier League history by becoming the first South Korean to receive a red card in the English top flight.

Time will tell how Mauricio Pochettino’s men deal with the setback, as their star man was returning to the starting line-up after sitting out the defeat to Ajax in midweek with a suspension in Europe.

Now he’ll likely miss the last Premier League game of the season against Everton, with Tottenham still scrapping to officially secure Champions League qualification.

With Harry Kane still out injured, it’s not what Pochettino wanted to see this weekend…

Son sees ?! The South Korean reacts with a shove on Lerma and Craig Pawson reaches straight for the red card. ? Watch live on Sky Sports Premier League or follow in-game clips and highlights here: https://t.co/Ku7s6Rq9Kg pic.twitter.com/3eeC1M3A06 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 4, 2019