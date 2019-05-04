Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has turned up when his side needs him most, the Egyptian has fired Liverpool back into the lead vs Newcastle.

In the 28th minute of the tie, a clever back-heel from Daniel Sturridge teed up Trent Alexander-Arnold and the assist king played a perfect cross into Salah in the box.

Salah directed a tidy side-foot volley into the bottom corner of the Newcastle net to restore Liverpool’s lead.

Salah scored at a crucial time, Newcastle started to grow into the game after their equaliser and Salah’s goal couldn’t have come at a better time.

Newcastle fans will be livid with the referee after the goal, Alexander-Arnold laid on the assist that saw them fall behind. Alexander-Arnold somehow escaped being sent off for handling the ball on the goal-line before Newcastle’s equaliser.

Take a look at Alexander-Arnold’s handball here.

Salah has come under fire this season for not performing against the big teams, but the forward has certainly made up for that with his crucial goals in other matches.