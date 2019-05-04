Bournemouth pair Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson performed the celebration of the season after Ake’s dramatic late winner vs Tottenham earlier today.

Despite the fact that Tottenham played almost an entire half with just nine men, Bournemouth could only grab themselves the decisive goal of the game in the 91st minute. Nathan Ake found himself enough space in the box to direct a powerful header into the back of the net.

Take a look at Ake’s dramatic late winner here.

Ake and Callum Wilson have clearly been overcome by the stunning events of Game of Thrones’ ‘Battle of Winterfell’ this week, the pair performed a celebration that mimics the main talking point from the captivating episode. I won’t reveal anything more in case any of you haven’t watched the sensational episode yet.

Check out the pair’s hilarious celebration below:

Ake and Wilson just did a arya stark night king celebration ? pic.twitter.com/cQMrRqOmSp — agent bobby (@agentbobby_) May 4, 2019

Ake doing a Game of Thrones celebration ? pic.twitter.com/7nvXYLtPZc — Football Carpets (@FootyCarpets) May 4, 2019

Premier League fans will be hoping for Bournemouth to win in their final game of the season if it means seeing another Game of Thrones celebration pulled off to perfection.