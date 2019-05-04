West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon may have become a Manchester City legend tonight, the star’s strike could win City the league.

Newcastle equalised against Liverpool in the 54th minute of the clash, the Magpies headed the ball back into the box after a corner and Rondon fired a wonderful volley into the back of the net.

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane fell short in his attempts to beat Rondon to the ball and the Venezuelan’s strike was an absolute thunderbolt that Alisson had no chance in stopping.

Rondon has been sensational for the Magpies this season.

Liverpool need to give it their absolute all in the rest of the game, the Reds will kick themselves if it’s their own woes that stop them from winning the title.