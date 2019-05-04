Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has got his side off to a flying start in the 12th minute of tonight’s crucial Premier League clash against Newcastle.

In the 12th minute of the clash, set-piece specialist Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a inch-perfect corner into the box and Van Dijk powered his header towards the ground and the ball bounced into the back of the net.

Rafa Benitez will be furious with his players, leaving a commanding player like Van Dijk open at a corner is asking to concede a goal.

Check out the goal below:

Liverpool will be hoping to deliver a comfortable performance tonight, this will give Klopp’s men some momentum heading into their Champions League Semi-Final second-leg vs Barcelona.

The Reds have a mammoth task ahead of them.