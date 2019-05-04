What Paul Pogba’s brother said about his future at Man Utd amid Real Madrid talk

Paul Pogba’s brother has seemingly cast doubt over his sibling’s future at Man Utd as he has conceded he’s unsure over what he’ll do this summer.

As noted by the Daily Mail, speculation continues to link the World Cup winner with a move to Real Madrid this summer, albeit the Spanish giants will have to splash out a mammoth bid with £160m+ said to be enough to force United to consider a sale.

Nevertheless, the speculation refuses to go away, and with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needing to bring in key reinforcements this summer as the Red Devils risk missing out on the Champions League this season, he’ll want to know if he can rely on Pogba next season.

The 26-year-old has bagged 16 goals and 11 assists in 45 appearances so far this campaign, but his form has been quite erratic after making an impressive start to life under the Norwegian tactician back in December.

In turn, it remains to be seen what happens with his future, but Florentin Pogba has raised question marks over if he’ll stay at Old Trafford by remaining slightly coy over the matter.

“I don’t know [if Pogba will stay at United],” he told AS. “A lot of things can happen in football.

“I could tell you one thing today and another thing tomorrow. Things are going to happen. Summer’s coming. We’ll see if he stays, if he goes.

“At the moment [all I want] is for my brother to be happy, to be playing like he knows how to say and that’s it.

“In my opinion, he’s done a good job and we can see Manchester are going to have it tough to qualify for the Champions League. We’ll see how it turns out.”

Solskjaer will surely prefer to build around Pogba rather than spend time this summer trying to fill the void he would leave behind if he departs, while Ander Herrera and Juan Mata will see their respective contracts expire in the coming months and so it could leave Man Utd very shorthanded.

Nevertheless, with Marca also suggesting that Ajax starlet Donny van de Beek is being considered as an alternative by Madrid, it could yet mean that Pogba stays in Manchester.