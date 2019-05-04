Why UEFA and FIFA based themselves in Switzerland

Footballs most important governing bodies have gravitated towards Switzerland to set up their respective headquarters, and for good reason.

UEFA moved to their current home in Nyon in 1999, as per the governing body’s official site, while FIFA have been based in Zurich for decades with over 400 members of staff working from their headquarters.

In turn, the majority of the major decisions being made in football emanate from those working in Switzerland, but what’s the reasoning behind that?

As noted by Piermarco Zen-Ruffinen in 2012, a specialist in sport law at Neuchatel University, Switzerland’s geographic location, well-qualified work force, political stability, neutrality and security all make it a perfect haven for the governing bodies.

Further, he notes that the tax regime and legal aspects of operating such a business also make it very appealing while it appears to be quite a simple process to open a company with the help of reliable company formation services in Switzerland.

“The Swiss law on associations is extremely simple and hugely flexible. Furthermore, the slowness of the legislative process offers a lot of legal security,” he told swissinfo.ch.

It’s from their offices in Switzerland where key decisions are made and a watchful eye is kept on all matters on and off the pitch, with UEFA recently intervening to charge Neymar following his remarks about a Champions League game earlier this season.

In turn, while they are arguably away from the scrutiny and noise from other major European cities, they are still within close enough proximity to be able to keep on top of things, while FIFA undoubtedly benefit for the same reasons as detailed above despite being a more global presence.