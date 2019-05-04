Zidane eyes €60m Ajax starlet as Pogba alternative to bolster Real Madrid midfield

Real Madrid are reportedly considering Ajax ace Donny van de Beek as an alternative signing to Paul Pogba this summer for Zinedine Zidane’s midfield.

As noted by the Daily Mail, speculation continues to link Pogba with a move to the Bernabeu this summer, although it’s noted in that report that it could take a bid in excess of £160m to convince Man Utd to sell their superstar.

With that kind of fee in mind, it may make more sense for Real Madrid to consider alternative options, and according to Marca, they might just do that as they’re linked with €60m-rated Van de Beek instead.

While the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong have attained a lot of the plaudits for Ajax’s season thus far as they remain on course for a treble, Van de Beek has been an influential figure for Erik ten Hag’s side too.

The 22-year-old has scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists in 53 appearances, as he added to his goalscoring tally with what could be a crucial away goal against Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie in midweek.

However, Ajax could face a battle to keep hold of him, as Marca suggest that Real Madrid lead the way for the Dutchman and could see him as a smarter investment given the difference in transfer fees and wages between him and Pogba.

The World Cup winner certainly brings more star power and a great deal of quality to the table, and so perhaps he could make a bigger impact on and off the pitch.

Nevertheless, after a trophyless season and with pressure on Real Madrid to rebuild the squad this summer to make them contenders again, Zidane will surely be looking at who fits his ideas best and will be the most effective rather than going for marquee names.

With that in mind, time will tell if Van de Beek will be the latest Ajax player to leave, with De Jong set for a €75m+ move to Barcelona this summer, as per BBC Sport.