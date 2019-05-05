Arsenal accomplish this unwanted feat for first time in 35 years following Brighton penalty

Arsenal suffered a big setback in their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, after the Gunners were pegged back by a penalty from Glenn Murray in their clash against Brighton on Sunday.

The north London side are battling with both Spurs and Chelsea in the race to finish in the top four, and Murray’s penalty dealt a blow to the Gunners’ hopes of doing so.

If Arsenal fail to finish in the top four this season, it’ll mainly be down their defence, which hasn’t been this bad in years.

The likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Stephan Lichtsteiner just aren’t good enough for a side who should be challenging for the Premier League title, and it looks like Unai Emery has a big task on his hands if he’s to get his side’s defence in shape ahead of next season.

Arsenal have been so lacklustre at the back this season that they’ve even managed to 50 goals in the Premier League, a factor that has seen them achieve a very unwanted feat for the first time in 35 years.

According to Opta, following Murray’s penalty, Arsenal have now conceded at least 50 goals in consecutive top flights seasons for the first time since 1984.

50 – Arsenal have conceded at least 50 goals in consecutive top-flight campaigns for the first time since 1982-83/1983-84. Trouble. #ARSBHA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 5, 2019

This stat does not make for good reading for Gunners fans, who will be hoping to see their side win this game against Brighton and do all they can to qualify for next season’s Champions League for the remainder of this season.