Arsenal hold transfer talks with want-away Barcelona star that Valverde is trying to keep

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs that unsettled Barcelona forward Malcom has held talks with as he looks for a transfer away from the Nou Camp.

The Brazilian winger has had a difficult time in his first season with Barca, despite looking like one of the most exciting young players in Europe at previous club Bordeaux.

According to Don Balon, manager Ernesto Valverde is still working to persuade Malcom to stay at the club, but he seems to be leaning towards a move to the Premier League, having initiated contact with Arsenal, West Ham and Everton.

It would certainly be intriguing to see if the Gunners could land this potentially big talent, with Unai Emery in dire need of an upgrade on players like Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan after underwhelming seasons.

Malcom would be a bit of a risky signing, but Don Balon claim he may only cost as little as £17million – considerably less than Barcelona paid for him.

If the 22-year-old could get his career back on track with Arsenal, they’d be landing themselves a serious talent.

After struggling for playing time at Barcelona, however, one wonders if Malcom himself would opt for someone like West Ham or Everton instead just to give himself a better chance of regular first-team football.