Arsenal handed potential transfer boost after Manchester City decision

In something of a transfer merry-go-round, Arsenal look to have been handed a boost in their pursuit of a new left-back this summer.

The Gunners could do with a long-term replacement for the ageing Nacho Monreal, with doubts remaining over Sead Kolasinac’s suitability for that role.

They’ve been linked with Alejandro Grimaldo for that position by Mundo Deportivo, and were also linked with Celtic’s Kieran Tierney by the Mirror recently.

And it looks like Tierney could now be an easier target to sign due to a decision made by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

According to the Daily Star, the Spanish tactician has decided against signing a new left-back this summer to keep faith in Benjamin Mendy.

Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell had been Guardiola’s preferred replacement, but with the Premier League champions now not moving for him, it means the Foxes no longer need to target Tierney as his replacement, as the Star reports they would have tried to do.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal are still making the Scotland international their top target for that position, but this development could certainly help them land the exciting 21-year-old.

Tierney would surely be an upgrade on Kolasinac, and would be a big help for Arsenal if Nacho Monreal leaves at the end of his contract this summer.