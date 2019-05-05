Tottenham handed opportunity to beat Manchester United to transfer of forward with deadly left foot

Tottenham reportedly look set to be offered the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio in any deal for Christian Eriksen.

Spurs are in a difficult situation this summer as Eriksen is heading towards being in the final year of his contract next season.

The Denmark international would be a tough player to replace, but Don Balon report that Real could at least sweeten the deal by including Asensio in it.

Some Tottenham fans might not be so keen on such a proposal, with Asensio not having the best of seasons at the Bernabeu, despite him having long been rated as a top young talent.

Still only 23, there’s time for the Spain international to improve and fulfil his potential, with other big clubs sure to be in for him if he’s made available by Madrid in the near future.

Another recent Don Balon report linked Asensio with Manchester United, so people at Old Trafford might not be too happy to see Tottenham get this opportunity to beat them to a deal.

The 23-year-old could, at least in theory, prove a major upgrade on struggling attackers like Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial if he can regain his best form.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this saga develops, but it could be truly fine business by Spurs if they land this ready-made Eriksen replacement.