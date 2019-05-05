Menu

Blow for Chelsea as key star forced off injured vs Watford ahead of crucial Europa League semi final tie

Chelsea have been given some bad news ahead of their crucial Europa League semi final clash against Eintracht Frankfurt next week, after N’Golo Kante was forced off during their clash vs Watford due to injury.

The Blues are set to take on Frankfurt on Thursday for a place in the final of the Europa League, and it looks like the club may have to play the tie without one of their main men.

According to numerous sources on Twitter, the French international was forced to come off during his side’s clash against Watford due to injury, being replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the process.

If Kante’s injury is serious, which it could be, it would come at a bitter time for the Blues, as they’re going to need all of their key players fit for the remainder of the season as they look to qualify for next year’s Champions League.

We can guarantee that Chelsea fans will be eagerly awaiting the news regarding Kante’s injury.

Let’s just hope it’s not serious, even if it’s only for their sake!

