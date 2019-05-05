Chelsea have been given some bad news ahead of their crucial Europa League semi final clash against Eintracht Frankfurt next week, after N’Golo Kante was forced off during their clash vs Watford due to injury.

The Blues are set to take on Frankfurt on Thursday for a place in the final of the Europa League, and it looks like the club may have to play the tie without one of their main men.

According to numerous sources on Twitter, the French international was forced to come off during his side’s clash against Watford due to injury, being replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the process.

Chelsea sub: an injured Kante gingerly jogs down the tunnel, to be replaced by Loftus-Cheek. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) May 5, 2019

Had great injury fortune all season, and now Rüdiger, Hudson-Odoi and Kante injured in the last two weeks. Not ideal. #CFC — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 5, 2019

At Stamford Bridge. Watford well on top. Deulofeu good shot wide, then Kepa brilliant save from Deeney header. Kante off injured inside 8 mins too. — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) May 5, 2019

If Kante’s injury is serious, which it could be, it would come at a bitter time for the Blues, as they’re going to need all of their key players fit for the remainder of the season as they look to qualify for next year’s Champions League.

We can guarantee that Chelsea fans will be eagerly awaiting the news regarding Kante’s injury.

Let’s just hope it’s not serious, even if it’s only for their sake!