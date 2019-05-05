Arsenal’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League through a top four finish in the Premier League are now over after their frustrating 1-1 draw against Brighton.

The Gunners took the lead in the 9th minute of the clash, Unai Emery’s side were awarded a penalty after a controversial challenge on Nacho Monreal. Superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stepped up confidently and smashed the spot-kick into the back of the net.

Take a look at the goal here.

Brighton notched an equaliser in the 61st minute through Glen Murray, the Seagulls – similarly to Arsenal, were awarded a fairly soft penalty after Granit Xhaka recklessly swiped at the shoulder of Solly March.

Take a look at the incident and some reaction to Xhaka’s poor decision making here.

Arsenal did create much more chances than they have in their previous three league encounters, however, poor finishing and the fact that Brighton have two colossus men at the back in Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk – stopped the Gunners from netting a winner.

Check out some reaction to the performance below:

That was so horrific — Louis ?? (@LmhLouisMh) May 5, 2019

We’re the bottlejob kings blud. @AFTVMedia and chill tonight ??? — Alden R. Machado (@AldenRMachado) May 5, 2019

Don’t deserve to be in the champions league if we can’t beat Brighton at home — Eamonn (@ec_2991) May 5, 2019

Absolute rubbish — Paul (@Paul_Dunk) May 5, 2019

Joke of a club — Magnús Helgason (@maggihelga5) May 5, 2019

Lichtsteiner, Mustafi, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Iwobi, Welbeck All Out — mitmichael (@mitmichaelTWSD) May 5, 2019

Banter club ffs — A. Wèli (@abzweli) May 5, 2019

The easiest run in. Wrong selection against Palace. Don’t blame this on the old ‘regime. Players and manager messed this well and truly up. — James (@aubasmaskdealer) May 5, 2019

Despite having the easiest run-in to the end of the season, Arsenal have somehow managed to waste away the chance of finishing in the top four.

Fortunately for the Gunners they have laid the groundwork to reach the Europa League final after defeating Valencia 3-1 in the first-leg of the Semi-Final encounter on Thursday night.

The second-leg will be contested next Thursday and the Gunners look set to advance but they will still need to remain focused for the entire game to prevent Valencia from causing a mammoth upset.