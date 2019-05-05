Menu

Championship final day roundup: Bizarre penalty calls and possibly the worst spot-kick you’ll ever see

The final day of the Sky Bet Championship somehow provided football fans with an even bigger serving of all the thrills and spills that fans would have been expected.

Playoff places

There was heartbreak for Bristol City and Middlesborough today as both sides missed out on a playoff spot because of Derby’s triumph against West Brom.

Middlesborough beat already-relegated Rotherham but were victims of their own woes this season, Tony Pulis’ side simply left things too late. Boro Fans will be kicking themselves, they were in the playoff places for the majority of the season – only to fall at the final hurdle.

Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel’s rare goal still wasn’t enough to seal a playoff place:

Frank Lampard’s dramatic rise since stepping into management looks set to continue, the Chelsea legend has instilled a wonderful feeling into Derby and has created a brilliant young team that could take the Rams back to the Premier League.

Here’s an overview of what Lamps has achieved in the manager’s hot-seat:

Here are the confirmed Championship playoff Semi-Final clashes:

Title winners

Norwich were confirmed as champions of the league after their dramatic late winner against Aston Villa, Daniel Farke’s side still would have been crowned as champions given Sheffield United’s draw against Stoke.

Norwich are fully deserving of the Championship trophy, most of their players have barely put a foot wrong all season.

Take a look at the Canaries lifting the trophy below:

Relegation

Rotherham, Bolton and Ipswich Town have all been relegated to League One. All three of these sides have looked out of their depth for the entire season and they simply didn’t have the quality of players or squad depth to match their rivals.

Some of the biggest moments from today were surrounding penalties, take a look at some shocking pieces of action below:

Harry Wilson won a penalty for Derby, despite no contact being made with him:

Something similar occurred in the game between Sheffield Wednesday and QPR, Fernando Forestieri fell down like he’d been shot and still managed to win a penalty:

Finally, Leeds forward Kemar Roofe took one of the worst penalties you’ll ever see in Leeds’ clash vs Ipswich:

Take a look at the results from every game below:

After all that action, we can’t wait for the 46 games full of ups and downs next season. The Championship has to be one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

