“Get this snake out of my club” – These Chelsea fans pick sides after player dig at Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea fans have responded to Gary Cahill taking aim at Maurizio Sarri in an explosive interview about his final season at Stamford Bridge.

The former England international hit out at the Italian tactician as he labelled his final season with Chelsea ‘terrible’ due to being frozen out without any explanation from the manager.

In his interview with the Telegraph, Cahill explained how Sarri’s treatment of him differed from the respect shown to him by Gareth Southgate despite the England manager not playing him at last summer’s World Cup.

This certainly seems to reflect badly on Sarri, who should surely have done more to ease a club legend out of the team.

That’s one view held by Chelsea fans today, but many others are also criticising Cahill for coming out with such a negative story at this important stage of the season.

The Blues still have a Europa League final place and top four spot to fight for, and this could well be an unwanted distraction.

Here’s a look at some of the mixed responses to the Cahill-Sarri row…

