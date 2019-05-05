“Get this snake out of my club” – These Chelsea fans pick sides after player dig at Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea fans have responded to Gary Cahill taking aim at Maurizio Sarri in an explosive interview about his final season at Stamford Bridge.

The former England international hit out at the Italian tactician as he labelled his final season with Chelsea ‘terrible’ due to being frozen out without any explanation from the manager.

In his interview with the Telegraph, Cahill explained how Sarri’s treatment of him differed from the respect shown to him by Gareth Southgate despite the England manager not playing him at last summer’s World Cup.

This certainly seems to reflect badly on Sarri, who should surely have done more to ease a club legend out of the team.

That’s one view held by Chelsea fans today, but many others are also criticising Cahill for coming out with such a negative story at this important stage of the season.

The Blues still have a Europa League final place and top four spot to fight for, and this could well be an unwanted distraction.

Here’s a look at some of the mixed responses to the Cahill-Sarri row…

What confuses me about Cahill’s statements is, he applauded himself on how he’s stayed quiet & conducted himself the right way… but bringing this up now is doing exactly the opposite. It’s as if he couldn’t wait any longer to get credit & play the victim card. Poor. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) May 5, 2019

Everyone spam leave my club on Cahill’s latest tweet please. Get this snake out of my club — Cal (@SarriSZN) May 5, 2019

You can't blame Sarri for Cahill not making the right decision. — Joey (@Anoruse_J) May 5, 2019

Some may say Gary Cahill is wrong for what he has said but he’s justified. Maurizio Sarri shouldn’t have kept in the dark over the whole season. Looking at it, Cahill should’ve been given a chance with Chelsea’s recent defending. Probably would’ve done a better job. #CFC — Matt Debono (@DebonoSport) May 5, 2019

I'm no Sarri fan but Cahill should shut the fuck up, we could go third today.

It's not about him — The Real GG5 (@GorjusGeorge5) May 5, 2019

People choosing Sarri over Cahill…smh I’m not a big fan of either and hope they both leave before next season. But one has done more for this club than the other could ever — GazRiv (@forzarivett) May 5, 2019

Great interview. Cahill isn’t the player he one was, but the way he’s been treated by Sarri is a disgrace. Just another example of why Sarri has to go. https://t.co/INHkx1SubO — Joe Shread (@Joe_Shread) May 5, 2019

Can't believe some people are calling Cahill a joke & a disgrace. Hasn't played a single time in 2019 and has captained us to glory in the past. Deserves so much more than what Sarri has to offer, you can only wish him the best and give him a proper send off after the game today — CescyTime (@CescyTime) May 5, 2019

Imagine preferring Sarri to Cahill pic.twitter.com/YodYlVKr30 — SERIOUS FACE (@CFCGARYG) May 5, 2019

Sarri deserves another season just because of the way he treated Cahill lmao. — Rak'shit' Kelsier (@21beggars) May 5, 2019

Gary Cahill was told in no uncertain terms he wasnt gonna play and had 2 full transfer windows to find a new club and he chose to sit on his arse for an entire season to collect a paycheck and hes got the audacity to say he finds it hard to respect sarri. Fuck off. — Cullum (@CallumCFC_) May 5, 2019

Cahill had to pick the best time for that Interview…. will never be my Club Captain….We already know some of you thay will never do well as a Manager…..If he is so influential as he claimed, Sarri won't ignore him…English players and their stupid Entitlement — #FLEMZEEY CFC (@_flemzeey) May 5, 2019