“Deserved to start” – These Chelsea fans dismayed to see Sarri snub impressive star vs Watford

Chelsea fans are not at all happy to see Ruben Loftus-Cheek dropped by Maurizio Sarri for today’s Premier League game against Watford.

The England international was superb for the Blues in their midweek Europa League semi-final draw away to Eintracht Frankfurt, but has somehow once again been overlooked by his manager.

Despite looking so impressive when he has been given a chance, Loftus-Cheek has made only 22 league appearances this term, of which only five were starts.

It’s not quite clear why Sarri would not involve him today, but the Italian tactician continues to instead show faith in disappointing loan signing Mateo Kovacic.

The Croatian starts alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante in an otherwise unsurprising Chelsea starting XI to take on the Hornets at Stamford Bridge.

Still, these CFC fans are not at all happy with the Loftus-Cheek decision and are venting their anger at Sarri on Twitter ahead of today’s game…

