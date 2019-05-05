“Deserved to start” – These Chelsea fans dismayed to see Sarri snub impressive star vs Watford

Chelsea fans are not at all happy to see Ruben Loftus-Cheek dropped by Maurizio Sarri for today’s Premier League game against Watford.

The England international was superb for the Blues in their midweek Europa League semi-final draw away to Eintracht Frankfurt, but has somehow once again been overlooked by his manager.

Despite looking so impressive when he has been given a chance, Loftus-Cheek has made only 22 league appearances this term, of which only five were starts.

It’s not quite clear why Sarri would not involve him today, but the Italian tactician continues to instead show faith in disappointing loan signing Mateo Kovacic.

The Croatian starts alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante in an otherwise unsurprising Chelsea starting XI to take on the Hornets at Stamford Bridge.

Still, these CFC fans are not at all happy with the Loftus-Cheek decision and are venting their anger at Sarri on Twitter ahead of today’s game…

HAZARDS LAST HOME PREM GAME AND YOU LET HIM PLAY WITH ALONSO AND KOVACIC INSTEAD OF RUBEN AND EMERSON.. pic.twitter.com/36KngbShAZ — Pys (@CFCPys) May 5, 2019

Why r u starting that donkey upfront & wheres loftus cheek don't piss me off man https://t.co/BsiwlPaZZI — KJ?? (@_k4mran) May 5, 2019

Why da fuck is Loftus cheek not playing after his performance midweek plus there's no fucking goals in that midfield — cheeser (@cheeser28) May 5, 2019

NO LOFTUS FUCK OFF — Oliver (@OliverDykes) May 5, 2019

Why is Loftus Cheek on the bench?! — Ohi ?? (@ohiiiiiiiii) May 5, 2019

Loftus Cheek deserved to start. Hazard on the pitch means that we should be winning. One last time at Stamford Bridge this season. COME ON CHELSEA! @premierleague #CHEWAT https://t.co/OCczVgEtGk — sultán (@SultanKayed) May 5, 2019

Nuthead didn’t start Loftus again. — Bo Jack’ (@carl_carnie) May 5, 2019