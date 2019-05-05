(Photos) Chelsea unveil stylish new home kit vs Watford, but some people noticed something odd about one player

Chelsea are wearing their stylish new home kit for the 2019/20 season today in their final home game of the season.

The Blues are up against Watford at Stamford Bridge and are looking good in their bold new home strip, with some pictures of the players below:

First look at Chelsea’s new home kit ? pic.twitter.com/BErcTGtkFL — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 5, 2019

However, some people also noticed one thing odd about Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who seems to still be wearing this season’s socks.

Here’s an image below, with some fans amused by the fact that the Italy international is somehow wearing different socks from everyone else…

@UniWatch Chelsea are debuting their new 2019/20 kit… but Jorginho (left) is still wearing the 2018/19 socks. pic.twitter.com/DoSdwtL6qV — Kevin DeVries (@Kevrov) May 5, 2019

Why is Jorginho wearing different socks to everyone else?#CHEWAT — Nick Davison (@nick_davison10) May 5, 2019