Chelsea star slams Maurizio Sarri and ‘terrible’ season as he prepares for transfer away

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has described his final season with the club as ‘terrible’ as he prepares to leave on a free transfer.

The former England international has been frozen out by Maurizio Sarri this term, and it now looks like the player’s legendary career at Stamford Bridge won’t get the fitting ending it deserves.

Cahill joined Chelsea from Bolton in 2012 and became a Champions League winner just a few months later, and he’s gone on to win a number of other major honours.

The 33-year-old captained the Blues to Premier League title glory in 2016/17, and then to an FA Cup final win over Manchester United a year later.

Still, it’s been a difficult season for Cahill this year as he told the Telegraph it’s been ‘terrible’ for him, whilst aiming a dig at Sarri over the way he’s handled the situation, contrasting it to Gareth Southgate and the way he approached leaving him out of his starting XI at last summer’s World Cup.