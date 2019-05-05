Eden Hazard becomes first player since Thierry Henry to manage this following fine display for Chelsea vs Watford

Eden Hazard put in a sumptuous second half display against Watford for Chelsea this afternoon, as he helped the Blues take a big step towards qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

The Blues went into half time with the scores at 0-0 against the Hornets, however they found themselves 2-0 up just five minutes into the second half thanks to two brilliant assists from Hazard.

The Belgian set up Ruben Loftus-Cheek for a thumping header in the 47th minute to give the home side a 1-0 lead, with Hazard then setting up David Luiz just minutes later to hand the Blues a two goal advantage.

Hazard almost seemed to single-handedly turn the game around just after the break, something that has been somewhat of a common theme this season.

Following his assists against Watford, Hazard has now become the first Premier League player since Thierry Henry to get at least 15 goals and assists in the league in a single season.

? Eric Cantona (1992-93)

? Matt Le Tissier (1994-95)

? Thierry Henry (2002-03)

? Eden Hazard (2018-19) The only four players to score 15+ goals and provide 15+ assists in a single Premier League season. ? pic.twitter.com/92yuGtPm2o — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 5, 2019

Hazard has had an absolutely remarkable season for the Blues this year, and we’re somewhat surprise he wasn’t included in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season.

Will the Belgian winger still be at Chelsea come the start of next season though? That’s the question we all want to see answered.