Menu

“Goodbye sweet prince” – Loads of Chelsea fans convinced today is star’s last home game before major transfer

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Loads of Chelsea fans are getting emotional on Twitter right now as they anticipate this may be Eden Hazard’s last game at Stamford Bridge before a transfer to Real Madrid.

The Belgium international has not signed a new contract despite his current deal expiring at the end of next season, and Marca reported yesterday that Real Madrid are confident they can get the deal done and officially announced very soon.

MORE: Bid prepared: Chelsea under pressure to accept fresh Eden Hazard transfer offer from Real Madrid

Chelsea fans won’t be happy, with the club facing a potential transfer ban this summer that could prevent them from even adequately replacing Hazard.

The Blues take on Watford this afternoon, which is their final home game of the Premier League season as they travel to Leicester City on the final day.

They will, however, have another game at Stamford Bridge on Thursday as they host Eintracht Frankfurt for the second leg of their Europa League semi-final, though that is not necessarily a game Hazard will be involved in as he’s often been rested for Europa matches.

eden hazard

Eden Hazard could play his last game at Stamford Bridge today

More Stories / Latest News

So, if today is to be Hazard’s final run-out at CFC’s home ground, these fans are preparing to say their goodbyes…

More Stories Eden Hazard