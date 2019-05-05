Manchester United targeting £15m transfer recommended by Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United are reportedly interested in the potential £15million transfer of young Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey.

The highly-rated 21-year-old has had a fine season in the Championship for the Canaries, helping them win promotion back to the Premier League for next season.

With top-flight football secured, it remains to be seen if Godfrey will push for a move away this summer, but it seems he may have a tempting offer on the table.

The Sun claim Man Utd are chasing the centre-back on the recommendation of club legend Rio Ferdinand, who is in contention to be the club’s technical director, as recently reported by the Manchester Evening News.

It could be that Ferdinand is already doing his bit to identify talent for United, and Godfrey looks like the kind of smart, low-cost signing for the future they should be making.

MUFC have splashed out huge amounts on big names in recent times, many of whom have flopped at Old Trafford, so a change of approach is surely needed.

Defenders are also surely a must for United this summer, so Godfrey could have a key role to play, and he has the added bonus of also being able to play in midfield.