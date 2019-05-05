Real Madrid rival Manchester United for transfer of ideal Alexis Sanchez replacement

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on the potential transfer of Atletico Madrid star and rumoured Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann this summer.

In need of a big signing up front to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, Don Balon claim Zinedine Zidane is a fan of his fellow Frenchman Griezmann.

It was not so long ago claimed by Sport that Man Utd were leading the race for the 28-year-old’s signature, which makes sense given their own need to improve their attack.

The Red Devils surely need to replace the disappointing Alexis Sanchez, while Griezmann could also surely be seen as an upgrade on players like Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku.

The Telegraph have linked United with similar players in Jadon Sancho and Richarlison, though Griezmann is the more proven and experienced option.

Still, it’s a worry if Real are now interested, as they tend to end up getting the players they want.

That said, signing a star player from inner-city rivals Atletico may be a tad ambitious even for them.