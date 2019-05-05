Bid prepared: Chelsea under pressure to accept fresh Eden Hazard transfer offer from Real Madrid

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a new bid for Chelsea star Eden Hazard and the Blues look under pressure to accept a transfer.

The Belgium international’s contract situation means Chelsea may want to cash in on the player now in order to avoid the risk of losing him for free at the end of next season.

On top of that, it’s claimed that the west London giants have been urged to stick to their promise to Hazard last year that they would let him move to the Bernabeu, according to the Sun.

Of course, that surely won’t stop Chelsea trying to get as much as they can for their star player, with the Sun adding that Real are prepared to improve on their previous offer and pay as high as £90million for the 28-year-old.

Hazard would be a huge loss for CFC, and also makes sense as a top target for Madrid given their problems in attack.

Cristiano Ronaldo has proven a big loss for the club, with the likes of Gareth Bale failing to really step up since the Portugal international left for Juventus.