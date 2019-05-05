“He fits that criteria for someone like Arsenal” – Ex-Arsenal star backs Gunners to seal transfer of exciting Premier League winger

Ex-Arsenal player Charlie Nicholas has backed his former side to sign Bournemouth and Scotland winger Ryan Fraser in the summer transfer window.

According to the Express, Fraser’s Cherries deal runs out next summer and it doesn’t look like the winger is going to pen a new one, thus the club must make a choice regarding his future.

It’s also noted that when speaking about Fraser possibly moving to Arsenal, Nicholas stated “He’s been linked with the Arsenal, I know the manager at the Arsenal is talking about [signing] a wide man. Well he fits that criteria for someone like Arsenal.

Nicholas also then went on to add that “Bournemouth are not foolish enough, they know the value and they’ll say if the move is right and it works for us, then you can go with our blessing.”

Fraser has been one of the most form players in the Premier League this season, thus it would be far from surprising to see the player end up at a big club this summer.

The Scottish international has scored seven and assisted 14 in the Premier League this term, a total that can only be better by a small number of players.

Arsenal could definitely do with another winger in their squad, as the Gunners are severely lacking quality in that area in particular.

If the north London side were serious about bolstering the options they have to choose from out-wide, then they should look no further than Bournemouth ace Fraser.