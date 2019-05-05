Menu

‘He’s a liability’ and ‘sell him’ – These Arsenal fans slam star for ‘careless’ foul leading to Brighton penalty

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has conceded a penalty against Brighton this afternoon, the Seagulls equalising will seriously dent Arsenal’s top four hopes.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka committed a reckless challenge on Brighton’s Solly March which led to the referee pointing to the spot, March dribbled past the Switzerland international like he wasn’t there, this led Xhaka to swiping the ace’s shoulder leading him to fall to the ground.

Whilst the decision was quite soft, Xhaka’s decision was still reckless and unnecessary. A challenge that wasn’t even needed could be the reason why the Gunners miss out on Champions League football next season.

Brighton talisman Glenn Murray stepped up to the spot and slotted the penalty into the back of the net.

Check out Xhaka’s foul and the penalty below:

Check out some reaction to Xhaka’s foul below:

A win for the Gunners is absolutely necessary tonight, a top four finish would have been ideal and this would mean that Unai Emery doesn’t have to solely rely on winning the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League.

