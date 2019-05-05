Some Manchester United fans are massively disappointed following their side’s 1-1 draw against already-relegated Huddersfield.

United got off to a flying start and it looked as though United had finally come out of their bad run of form, the Red Devils benefitted from a goalkeeper mistake, which was a pleasant change.

In the 8th minute of the tie, youngster Scott McTominay showed that he still has the twinkle toes despite his gigantic frame, the Scotland international danced past a Huddersfield defender before firing a shot towards goal. Terries stopper Jonas Lossl somehow managed to let the ball quite literally slip through his fingers.

United failed to stamp their authority on the game after opening the scoring and were eventually made to pay for their lacklustre performance. In the 60th minute Isaac Mbenza scored his first goal for Huddersfield after Luke Shaw’s disastrous miskick. David De Gea’s fortunes haven’t improved either, the Spaniard showed Mbenza too much of the goal and the forward slotted the ball through his legs.

Huddersfield were already-relegated today, they literally have nothing to play for, yet the Terries still managed to outfight United who could have pushed for a top four finish with a win today.

10 years ago today, Manchester United were facing Arsenal in the semi final of the Champions League, now you lot can’t even beat 20th placed Huddersfield who have already been relegated.. Glazers and Ed Woodward are destroying the club in front of your eyes. — 360Sources (@360Sources) May 5, 2019

These players better not show up to Old Trafford on the last game of the season. None are worthy of wearing the United shirt. Fucking shocking display. Drawing against 20th Huddersfield? Fuck off. — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) May 5, 2019

Couldn’t tell the difference between the team relegated and the one fighting for UCL qualification. Do us all a favour and delete the club. — w ? ? f ? a ? ? ? (@Gaeist) May 5, 2019

Embarrassing football club. No Champions League. Overpaid players. Uncaring owners. Spineless team. Agents using the club for their jackpot. We’re well & truly done. The club I grew up watching exists only in memories. ? #MUFC — Ole Gunnar Solskjær ? (@OleGunaar) May 5, 2019

Embarrassing pile of shit. Struggling to beat a side who has already been relegated? End this season already. Absolute disgrace. — Devils of United (@DevilsOfUnited) May 5, 2019

Embarrassing — Luke Whitehouse (@LukeWhitehouse7) May 5, 2019

United academy graduate Marcus Rashford was blasted for his performance in the draw:

Get rid of the deadwood. Ole needs to show the “ruthlessness” he spoke of & get rid of Rhashford.

He’s been selfish and utterly rubbish since PSG yet has the ego of Ronaldo.

Offers nothing, kills our attacks & misses simple chances.

The whole team needs changes. Embarassing. — Gavin Lobo (@Gavin_Lobo) May 5, 2019

Rashford offers absolutely nothing to Utd. — Nathaneal (@NathanealSJ) May 5, 2019

That guy is a waste. Always known this. He’s not a baller. I don’t know who the hell has been having this negative impact on him. Selling him to any club will do us good — Solomon Punobyin (@solopuno) May 5, 2019

Oley please take yourself and rashy and Youngy and jonah out of this club pic.twitter.com/ZW2UOEwHES — RK (@Allegriszn) May 5, 2019

If Marcus Rashford wasn’t English, the media and pundits would slaughter him due to his embarrassing form since the PSG away game and his dreadful free kicks, instead they will destroy Paul Pogba as usual. — 360Sources (@360Sources) May 5, 2019

Who does Rashford think he is? Attitude stinks, reminds me of Memphis and his early days at United. But because he's English, gets a free pass from everyone. — Asif. (@Asif9707) May 5, 2019

Marcus Rashford needs a wake up call. He’s been poor for a very longtime now. — Aidan Walsh ? (@AidanWalshMUFC) May 5, 2019

Manchester United need a massive rebuild this summer, it looks as though there are far too many egos at Old Trafford and United’s so called big stars have failed to turn up when it’s mattered most this season.