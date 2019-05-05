Menu

‘He’s a waste’ and ‘get rid of him’ – These Manchester United fans blast star following team’s ‘disgraceful’ Huddersfield display

Some Manchester United fans are massively disappointed following their side’s 1-1 draw against already-relegated Huddersfield.

United got off to a flying start and it looked as though United had finally come out of their bad run of form, the Red Devils benefitted from a goalkeeper mistake, which was a pleasant change.

In the 8th minute of the tie, youngster Scott McTominay showed that he still has the twinkle toes despite his gigantic frame, the Scotland international danced past a Huddersfield defender before firing a shot towards goal. Terries stopper Jonas Lossl somehow managed to let the ball quite literally slip through his fingers.

Take a look at the goal here.

United failed to stamp their authority on the game after opening the scoring and were eventually made to pay for their lacklustre performance. In the 60th minute Isaac Mbenza scored his first goal for Huddersfield after Luke Shaw’s disastrous miskick. David De Gea’s fortunes haven’t improved either, the Spaniard showed Mbenza too much of the goal and the forward slotted the ball through his legs.

Take a look at the goal here.

Huddersfield were already-relegated today, they literally have nothing to play for, yet the Terries still managed to outfight United who could have pushed for a top four finish with a win today.

Check out some reaction to the performance below:

United academy graduate Marcus Rashford was blasted for his performance in the draw:

Manchester United need a massive rebuild this summer, it looks as though there are far too many egos at Old Trafford and United’s so called big stars have failed to turn up when it’s mattered most this season.

