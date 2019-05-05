“He’s totally lost it” – Chelsea star’s “dreadful” first half display vs Watford sees him hammered by these fans

Chelsea failed to find the net in the first half of their clash against Watford on Sunday afternoon in a match that could play a big part in the club’s attempts to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Blues put in a well-below par performance in the first half against the Hornets on Sunday, with Maurizio Sarri’s side constantly struggling to get a hold of and dominate the match itself.

A number of Chelsea stars didn’t exactly have the best 45 minutes against Javi Gracia’s side, with one of these players being Danish international Andreas Christensen.

The defender, who’s only starting today due to an injury suffered by Antonio Rudiger in recent weeks, was constantly bullied and beaten in the air by Troy Deeney throughout the entire first half.

And it seems like a number of the club’s fans were aware of how poor Christensen was playing, as a whole host of them flocked to Twitter to hammer the Dane for his first half display.

You can check out these tweets below. Agree with what these fans are saying about Christensen in the first half? Let us know down below.

Yo, get rid of Christensen. He’s totally lost it — Dro????? (@C4Dro) May 5, 2019

Christensen is fucking dreadful — ™ (@GabeCFC) May 5, 2019

Agree he needs good service, Christensen poor,Alonso poor as usual, Azpi time has come he needs to go, Kovacic needs to go,Luiz auful needs to go — Marvin (@marvinb123) May 5, 2019

Yo Christensen is really poor, been saying this for a while now. He’s not good enough fam — Fck Cancer (@ebukaemmanel) May 5, 2019

I thought rudiger and luiz was the worst but believe me Christensen boy is awful like real bad no composure whatsoever from the boy — Abdul-Rahman (@A_Almuhamsay) May 5, 2019

Your chatting out your arse Christensen has looked shaky all half — ™ (@GabeCFC) May 5, 2019