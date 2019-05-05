Bayern Munich attacking midfielder James Rodriguez is reportedly keen on a transfer to Chelsea after a tempting direct offer from Blues chief Roman Abramovich.

According to Don Balon, the Colombia international, currently nearing the end of his loan from Real Madrid to Bayern, has been approached by Abramovich with the promise that he can earn big money at Stamford Bridge and become the team’s new star to replace Eden Hazard.

The Spanish source also states that Manchester United have made Rodriguez an offer, but it looks like he’s more tempted by Chelsea at the moment.

Real Madrid will surely be looking to sell Rodriguez, with Don Balon also noting that Bayern will not be taking up the option to keep the 27-year-old permanently, with the Bundesliga giants having the option to sign him for £35million.

It could be a tad risky for Premier League clubs to be going in for the player after a difficult few years, though there’s no question he has world class natural ability.

If Rodriguez could get back to his best at CFC or MUFC, he’d undoubtedly be a valuable addition to either squad.

As noted, Chelsea could do with a player of his type to replace Hazard, while United also need to strengthen in attack after poor seasons from Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial, while Juan Mata is nearing the end of his contract.