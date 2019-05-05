Menu

Video: Liverpool legend’s epic celebration of Origi winner alongside stony-faced former Everton man

Liverpool legend John Barnes certainly didn’t hold back as he enjoyed Divock Origi’s dramatic late winning goal away to Newcastle.

The Belgian struck four minutes from time at St James’ Park to secure an important 3-2 win that keeps Jurgen Klopp’s side in the title race into the final day of the season.

Former Liverpool star Barnes was on punditry duty with beIN Sports and can be seen in the video clip above celebrating passionately as the goal goes in.

Alongside him, however, is Andy Gray – who had a spell at LFC’s rivals Everton in his playing days, and whose reaction couldn’t be more different as he barely moves.

