Liverpool handed injury boost ahead of key Champions League clash vs Barcelona

Liverpool have been given an injury boost ahead of their clash against Barcelona next week, as it’s been reported that Ousmane Dembele is likely to miss the game through injury.

Dembele was taken off within the first 10 minutes of his side’s clash against Celta Vigo on Saturday, news that would’ve brought to attention all Reds fans.

And it looks like Jurgen Klopp’s men have been given a boost following this, as the Sun are stating that the French winger is unlikely to be made available for the Blaugrana’s match against the Reds on Tuesday.

This news will come as a big boost for Liverpool, who would’ve surely been dreading coming up against one of the most promising young talents in the world next week.

Dembele has been in good form for Ernesto Valverde’s side this season, proving once and for all that he has what it takes to play for one of the world’s biggest clubs.

The French international squandered a great chance to put Barca 4-0 up in the first leg of their Champions League clash, a goal that would’ve surely put the entire tie firmly to bed.

Given this news, Liverpool will surely be a little bit more confident ahead of Tuesday’s clash, as the Reds look to qualify for consecutive Champions League finals for the first time since the competition was founded in 1992.