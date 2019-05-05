Video: Commentator gets a little over-excited with intro to Newcastle vs Liverpool

This commentator needs to calm down.

Watch and listen below to this rather bizarre introduction to last night’s Premier League clash between Newcastle and Liverpool at St James’ Park.

If this isn’t the best piece of opening commentary you’ve ever heard then I’d like to know what is ??? pic.twitter.com/LFQSVGI6bs — Zac (@ZacLBell) May 4, 2019

The Reds ended up winning 3-2 with a dramatic late header from Divock Origi, and the thrilling contest certainly got a fitting opening from Arlo White.

We’re not going to even attempt to through all of it here, but at points it sounds more like some kind of dramatic introduction to a war novel than a football game.