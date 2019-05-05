Video: Jurgen Klopp told off for swearing in post-Liverpool-Newcastle interview

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp got a little telling-off for swearing in an interview following the club’s dramatic 3-2 win over Newcastle.

The Reds had to work for another three points at St James’ Park, which ensures this season’s Premier League title race will go down to the final day of the season.

Klopp could be forgiven for being a bit emotional after such an important win, but Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves had to remind him not to swear in the interview.

The German tactician simply responded that they should bleep it out, which they did, so you can watch the video above without the trauma of Klopp’s foul language. Lucky you.