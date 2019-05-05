Manchester United have reportedly missed out on the transfer of PSV forward Hirving Lozano, with claims that he’s agreed on a move to Napoli this summer.

The Mexico international has impressed hugely in his time in the Eredivisie, leading to the Metro recently claiming he was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top target ahead of next season.

However, Corriere dello Sport now claim Lozano is set for Napoli after discussions between his agent Mino Raiola and key figures at the Serie A club, with the Italian source describing a ‘total agreement’ to have been reached after these negotiations.

Translation and additional information from talkSPORT also claims Man Utd had looked to be leading the chase for Lozano’s signature, but he’s now looking poised for Napoli in a £34million transfer.

This is undoubtedly a blow for the Red Devils, who look in need of a quality attacker like Lozano to come in as an upgrade on the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial, who have not contributed enough this season.

For £34m, Lozano would have been a superb signing on the cheap, with the 23-year-old scoring 21 goals and providing nine assists in all competitions this season.

With his pace, skill and goal threat, it’s little surprise a big club like Napoli have been keen to get this deal done quickly, but United may perhaps feel aggrieved that Raiola has ruined their plans given his connections and clients at Old Trafford.