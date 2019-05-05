Menu

“Had enough”, “Bin him” – These Man United fans have lost patience with surprise Red Devils star

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has become something of a surprise target of criticism from the club’s fans after a poor performance this afternoon.

The England international’s form has tailed off a lot recently, with no goals or assists in his last six games before today’s trip to Huddersfield Town.

United surely need more from a player of Rashford’s calibre, with fans growing impatient with the youngster despite him for so long being a real favourite at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side continue to be linked with a host of big names ahead of the summer, with attacking players seemingly the main targets on the club’s agenda.

The Independent have linked them with Jadon Sancho, while the Mail have linked them with Joao Felix and the Express with Nicolas Pepe – all of whom look a considerable upgrade on Rashford on this performance.

This lot are not happy, so could United end up feeling the same and looking to replace the 21-year-old this summer?

