Manchester United have reportedly set a deadline to resolve the situation of their goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Spain international’s future looks uncertain at the moment, with his contract due to expire at the end of next season and his form taking a real down-turn in recent times.

With high-profile and costly errors in recent games against Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea, some at United may well be wondering if it’s worth trying De Gea down to a new big-money contract.

That said, the 28-year-old has been one of the Red Devils’ most important players for many years and probably deserves another chance.

With that in mind, a new contract worth £350,000 a week is said to be on the table for him, according to the Sun.

It remains to be seen if this will be enough to persuade De Gea to sign, with the report also noting of interest from Paris Saint-Germain in his services.

Either way, the Sun claim MUFC are giving De Gea a week to decide whether or not he wants to sign his contract.

This could well end up being one of the most important pieces of business the club does this summer.

ESPN recently linked United with Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak as De Gea’s replacement and he could well be an upgrade on current form.