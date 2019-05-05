Manchester United ace wins three awards with loan club

Manchester United goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara has won three awards this season with loan club Macclesfield Town.

The 23-year-old has had a number of spells away from Old Trafford on loan, but he looks to have really improved this term in his time in League Two.

Kieran O'Hara has won Macclesfield Town's Player of the Year, Players Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/taWgbs5Aya — utdreport (@utdreport) May 5, 2019

Twitter account Utd Report have tweeted about O’Hara’s success, saying he was named Macclesfield’s player of the year, players’ player of the year, and young player of the year.

That’s quite a haul for the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, who may perhaps be worth looking at in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team squad in the near future.

The Red Devils face doubts over David de Gea right now as he suffers a major dip in form, while he’s also in the final year of his contract with the club.

If United lose the Spaniard they will surely look to the transfer market to replace him, but just in case it might be worth taking a closer look at both O’Hara and Dean Henderson, who has had a fine season on loan at Sheffield United.