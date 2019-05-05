Menu

“Masterclass incoming” – Forgotten Man Utd ace makes first start in over 2 months, most fans surprisingly pleased

Manchester United fans are giving a surprisingly positive reaction to the news that Alexis Sanchez is back in the starting XI to take on Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

The Chile international has been a huge disappointment since joining the Red Devils last season, with today marking his first start since the 2nd of March.

It’s not clear why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted for this over-the-hill and unconfident attacker over a promising academy talent like Mason Greenwood or Tahith Chong, but fans seem to be supporting the player.

Sanchez seems unlikely to stay at Old Trafford beyond the end of this season, but he may well get a couple more chances to prove himself at the club.

If the 30-year-old cannot do anything against this dreadful relegated Huddersfield Town side, then it surely is game over for him in the Premier League.

Still, for now, he’s getting a good reception from these Man Utd fans…

