“Masterclass incoming” – Forgotten Man Utd ace makes first start in over 2 months, most fans surprisingly pleased

Manchester United fans are giving a surprisingly positive reaction to the news that Alexis Sanchez is back in the starting XI to take on Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

The Chile international has been a huge disappointment since joining the Red Devils last season, with today marking his first start since the 2nd of March.

It’s not clear why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted for this over-the-hill and unconfident attacker over a promising academy talent like Mason Greenwood or Tahith Chong, but fans seem to be supporting the player.

Sanchez seems unlikely to stay at Old Trafford beyond the end of this season, but he may well get a couple more chances to prove himself at the club.

If the 30-year-old cannot do anything against this dreadful relegated Huddersfield Town side, then it surely is game over for him in the Premier League.

Still, for now, he’s getting a good reception from these Man Utd fans…

VAMOS ALEXIS!! — CHILE CAMPEON CTM (@MSandrino) May 5, 2019

When you start Alexis, Rashford and mata as front three then you know there is a chance of goals up there ? #HUDMUN — Capt'Moh ??? “MM’W” (@Mohawakeel) May 5, 2019

About time alexis got a start https://t.co/cU8Skmc1Ig — RC?? (@_RC96_) May 5, 2019

All I want is an Alexis goal ?? https://t.co/df5uBCAlA1 — Syms Mohamed (@SymsMohamed) May 5, 2019

Good to see Alexis get a game today and McTominay. Rashford definitely has nudes of Ole — Michael Barton (@mrmichaelbarton) May 5, 2019

Anyway, happy to see Alexis play. — Shailesh (@shailesh_gs) May 5, 2019

YES YES FUCKING YES!! SANCHEZ STARTS AND I HOPE HE HAS A SCREAMER AND STAYS — Nick Morris (@Nickmorris69) May 5, 2019