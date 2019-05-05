Manchester United finally have a buyer for Alexis Sanchez and identify ideal transfer to replace him

Manchester United could reportedly offload Alexis Sanchez to Atletico Madrid in a big boost to their summer transfer window plans.

The Chile international has been a huge flop at Old Trafford and it didn’t look like it would be an easy task for the club to find a buyer for him this summer.

The Mail even reported United could try to pay the player off in a bid to get him off their books.

Don Balon, however, now report that Atletico are keen on taking a gamble on Sanchez in a bid to strengthen their struggling attack.

Antoine Griezmann aside, Diego Simeone will have been left disappointed by big names like Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata in his squad.

And while Sanchez looks past his best, if he can regain anything close to his best form, he would surely be an upgrade.

Don Balon add that United want to replace the former Arsenal forward with Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.

This too looks a bit of a gamble and surprise move given the Wales international’s significant dip in form this season.

United can’t afford to be too picky, however, as they could really do with a proven, experienced attacking player to strengthen what has been something of a problem area for them as the likes of Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard also struggle to hit top form.