Manchester United legend Gary Neville says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to ‘dismantle’ this entire Red Devils squad after witnessing today’s poor performance against Huddersfield Town.

It’s been another dire display for United, who are currently level at 1-1, with Solskjaer’s side not really looking capable of beating the worst team in the Premier League following a run of just two wins in ten games in all competitions prior to today.

It’s fair to say Neville is absolutely hating seeing his old club in this state, with players not looking bothered against Huddersfield today in another sluggish display that would be punished by a better side.

United have been linked with a big overhaul this summer in terms of both players coming in and out, as well as at the top as a number of names are linked with becoming their first technical director.

It’s worrying news for Solskjaer, however, as Neville makes it clear just how big a job he has on his hands in quotes during commentary for Sky Sports, as quoted in the tweets below:

Gary Neville: “I can’t imagine Ole Gunnar Solskjær likes watching this. I don’t. They’re not a team.” #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) May 5, 2019

G Neville: “This is not a team this. It reminds me of the Tottenham group Pochettino picked up. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is going to have to dismantle this piece by piece.” #mufc [Sky] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) May 5, 2019