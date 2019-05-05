(Photo) ‘Fine and ban them’ – Man United duo slammed as some fans spot this ’embarrassing’ thing during Huddersfield game

Manchester United players Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba are both wearing gloves in today’s Premier League game against Huddersfield Town.

It’s the 5th of May. It’s spring. It’s not cold.

Unsurprisingly, the image above is not going down well with fans and pundits like on Twitter as they mock the Red Devils pair for being a bit soft.

Of course, if they can contribute to their team today this will all be forgotten, but it doesn’t help that neither player has done nearly enough to justify their hype since moving to Old Trafford.

Here’s a look at some of the reaction to this bizarre choice of clothing…

Why are Pogba and Sanchez wearing gloves?? it’s early May! How embarrassing — A? (@fitzad) May 5, 2019

