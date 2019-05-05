Solskjaer identifies preferred technical director candidate as Man United snubbed by club legend

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen to see Mike Phelan land the technical director’s job at Old Trafford.

That’s according to the Daily Mirror, who report that the Red Devils have been snubbed by former player Edwin van der Sar, who doesn’t want to leave his current position at Ajax.

United could perhaps do with a bigger name than Phelan, who lacks experience at the highest level in such a role, though they do also seem to be pursuing candidates with a strong connection to the club.

The Manchester Evening News have linked another MUFC legend in Rio Ferdinand with the job, explaining how he’s impressed Ed Woodward despite his lack of experience as well.

Still, if Solskjaer gets his way, then Phelan could move from being his assistant manager to a job upstairs, in what promises to be a big summer of change at United.

As well as changing their recruitment strategy, that would also surely mean changes to Solskjaer’s backroom team.

United will also hope to be busy in the transfer market after this frustrating campaign that will see them finish trophyless for the second year in a row and quite possibly miss out on Champions League qualification as well.